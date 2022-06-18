Dr. Tokunbo Olorundami Shines at Ogidi Day

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 Ijumu House of Assembly Election, Dr. Tokunbo Alaga Olorundami has graced Ogidi Day in grand style.

The 2022 edition of Annual Ogidi Day celebration was held at Ogidi town hall on Saturday, 18th of June.

Dr. Tokunbo who is one of the guests at the event, thronged the venue with mammoth of his supporters.

Banners, placards and fliers of different types that had the Images and names of Dr. Tokunbo were openly displayed by people at the event.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Elder. Leke Abejide, member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Idris Ashiru, Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Adewale Omofaiye, ADC candidate for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu house of reps, Arch. Salman Idris and other top government officials.

