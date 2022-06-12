OMO Congratulates Nigerians on Democracy Day

The candidate of PDP for the forthcoming House of Reps election in Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Otunba Olaiya Michael Olabatoke has congratulated Nigerians for their great resilience in keeping ourselves together as one and the continuous sustainance of our hard-earn democracy despite daunting economic and security issues facing the nation.

OMO in a statement through his media team urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation and Kabba-Bunu Ijumu which is our constituency. He urged everyone while preparing to vote out bad governance, not to lose hope because better days are around the corner.

He enjoined every indigene of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu who is of voting age, to make sure they register, collect their PVCs, vote and defend their votes.

He assures all and sundry of a better and a people’s first representation once voted to represent them at the green chamber.

He also prayed and encourage the people to be watchful, and security-conscious he also encourages them to report any untoward activities of bad elements around them to available security agencies.

