Days after Tinubu Wins Primary, Ekinrin Adde Community Honors Son, James Faleke with Grand Star Award

Ekinrin Adde Community has conferred an award of honor on one of her illustrious sons, Hon. JAMES Abiodun Faleke over his developmental strides in the community.

The conferment of the award which was made public by the Publicity Secretary of Ekinrin Adde Community Development Association, Mr. Victor Adekanye Aronimoh, will be officially conferred on the awardee on the night of 24th of June.

Hon. JAMES Faleke is the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

Grand-Star Award, according to Mr. Adekanye, is the highest honour ever, to be accorded any member of the community.

The nomination of Faleke was approved by the Olu Adde of Ekinrin-Adde, His Royal Majesty, Olu Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu, ACA, (Ahe Maworo 1)

Faleke, a staunch loyalist of former Lagos State governor and All progressives Congress (APC) Flag-bearer in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been named as one of the unsung heroes behind the emergence of his boss in the just concluded primary election, at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Faleke was born in Ekinrin Adde of Ijumu Local Government in Kogi State on Christmas day in 1959, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke got his O’levels from Abdul-Azeez Attah School, Okene in 1979 where he was both a class Prefect and the house captain of the largest house, Ohimege house.

He graduated as best student at Kaduna Polytechnic with a Higher National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Management at Upper Credit level in 1986, he furthered his education by acquiring more knowledge when he proceeded to Imo State University where he got his Masters Degree in Business Administration.

Briefly after his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme in Lagos State where he was the parade commander for the entire NYSC members at the orientation camp, he Served with National Orthopedic Hospital in Igbobi and did his NYSC community Service with Ikeja LGA during which he noticed the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the streets and in order to stop that, from his meager NYSC allowance, he constructed and donated dustbins to many households within the LGA of Ikeja LGA towards ensuring cleaner environment.

For his leadership roles and community service as a Corper, he was recognized and given an NYSC merit Award in 1987.

Hon. Faleke wrote his professional examination of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) London and passed with the Final Diploma of the great Institute.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Administration (FIPA).

Despite his NYSC Merit Award which qualified him for an Automatic Employment with Lagos state Govt, he did not wait for the govt job, he joined private sector and amongst others worked with various companies in many capacities of Procurement, Clearing & Forwarding,Warehousing and Distribution in Kayo Foods Ltd,Tate and Lyle Industries PLC, Alumaco PLC and the Famous Crown Agents of Nigeria a Training and Procurement company owned and funded by the British Government.

He has attended many international and local courses and Seminars too numerous to mention here.

As faith would have it, While serving in Lagos and IKEJA

In Particular, little did he know that his name will become a household name in Ikeja and Lagos in general.

As it is often believed that every good work earns its own reward, Hon. Faleke later became an elected and a Pioneer Chairman in Ojodu LCDA of Ikeja Local Government Area on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD)

As the duly elected Executive Chairman of Ojodu LCDA where he served for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2011, Hon James Abiodun Faleke was the Chairman of Conference 57. A Forum of Executive Chairmen of Local govts /LCDA’s in Lagos State

In 2011, he was elected as a Federal legislator representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He was duly re-elected in March 2015 on the platform of APC and then for a third term in 2019 on same platform.

As an opposition member in 2011, he was Chairman of the House Committee on Anti Corruption National Ethics and Values, became Chairman of Customs and Excise in 2015-2019 and

is currently the Chairman, House Committee on Finance.

Hon. Faleke was one of those also moved for the Increase in Federal Allocation to States and Local Government Areas

He has presented many motions and bills amongs which were the NYSC Act amendment Bill to Provide Life Insurance for Corp members, Establishment Bills of the Nine Federal Universities set up by President Jonathan,

Several motions such as: the improvement of Security by ensuring the the monitoring of the over 1400 illegal border routes of the country, motion on the ban on sale of Alcohol at motor parks, motion on the ban of sales of Army Uniforms in the open market etc.

In December 2014 to April 2015 James Abiodun Faleke was the Lagos State Campaign Coordinator for Buhari/ Osinbajo Campaign Group which led the campaign in Lagos and delivered Lagos for APC.

He organized the famous “WALK FOR BUHARI” in Lagos which brought the whole Lagos to stand still and saw several dignitaries and the great leader of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and wife amongst others walked from Maryland to Onikan Stadium to shore up support and solidarity for the Presidential candidate of APC.

Presently Hon James Abiodun Faleke is the founder of a National support group named TINUBU SUPPORT GROUP (TSG) for 2023 which is aimed at drawing support for and encouraging Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

As a grassroot politician, he formed the Asiwaju Grassroot Development Association (AGDF) in Ojodu LCDA as a non-profit organization which involves in charity work to the widows, orphans and the less priviledge. They also provide public health and gender mainstreaming

Hon. James Faleke has continued in this path of ‘service to the people’ and further adopted the phrase as his mission statement.

Some of his developmental and empowerment strides in Ikeja Federal Constituency in recent times include but not limited to the following, Rehabilitation/reconstruction of some connecting roads in his constituency, facilitating the installation of over 3000 solar lights to streets across the Constituency, rehabilitation of some public schools,provision of computer laptops, school bags and shoes to some selected students of public schools across his constituency ,provision of computer laptops to some heads of public schools in his constituency,building of ICT centres in some selected public schools (Ogba junior secondary school and Ojodu junior secondary school) in his constituency, distribution of 100 mini-buses,20 tricycles to unemployed youths, facilitating the employment of over 65 unemployed youths into various agencies, institutions and parastatals.

Others include ICT Training for over 165 small business owners, Security Training and Empowerment for Traditional Rulers within his constituency, Vocational Training and Empowerment for over 500 youths,

Hundreds of empowerment tools i.e industrial sewing machines,vulcanizing machines,generators /deep freezers,blending machines,hair dryers,clippers and generators including cash grants were regularly given to some selected artisans and deserving constituents as a form of empowermentl. Free medical outreach and comprehensive health screening were also provided on a regularly basis across Ikeja Federal Constituency. Donation of Security Patrol vehicles to some police formations under his constituency and also to the FRSC Lagos sector command. Facilitation and provision of 22 transformers in some communities across Ikeja federal constituency.

Through such constituency projects and many more, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke hopes to ensure every constituent in Ikeja benefits from the dividends of democracy while also seeing poverty reduced to the barest minimum within his constituency.

In recognition of James Abiodun Faleke’s educational achievements, philanthropic gestures and result-oriented services to humanity within and outside his political constituency, he has received several worthy Awards from Corporate bodies, NGOs, various communities, the media and students and so on.

Hon James Abiodun Faleke is happily married and blessed with lovely kids

