Dr. Tokunbo Olorundami Makes Donation to Support Victims of Explosion in Kabba, Promises Public Awareness on Safety

The front line aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) for House of Representatives, Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency, Dr. Tokunbo Olorundami has expressed sadness over the recent explosion in a residential area in Kabba which has led to loss of life and properties.

Dr. Tokundo sympathized with victims of the incident, urging the relevant institutions to investigate the matter and immediately put in appropriate measures to curtail such occurrence in the future.

While commiserating with the affected families and members of the community, he promised to make donations to those affected and further added that upon emerging victorious at the coming election, he will launch a special public awareness on safety across the constituency.

In his words, ” things are hard for our people already, to add the pains of an explosion is too much”.

