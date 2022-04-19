Yagba Federal Constituency: Okada Riders Across Yagba Land Endorse Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi

The candidacy of Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi has gathered momentum as National Commercial Motorcycle Riders, Yagba chapter have unanimously declared their support for him ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The declaration was made while chairmen of the three local governments of the constituency came to appraise the leadership prowess of Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi.

Speaking at a meeting recently held at Isanlu, Mr Bidemi Anjorin, the chairman of Okada riders in Isanlu said that Engr. Folorunsho’s penchant for community development, and his drive for good representation was second to none.

“Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi has a good heart for the people of Yagba Federal Constituency following his various philanthropic gestures which have changed a lot of lives positively in Yagba land. His global pedigree is needed for leadership in the 21st century more than ever before”

“We strongly call on Engr.Folorunsho Olafemi to step forward to represent us in Yagba federal constituency. We plead with the good people of Yagba Land for the sake of our children and our future, to support this patriotic young man”

“He is the man we believe has the vision, capacity and competence to lead Yagba into a better future and we will be in the forefront to make sure we achieve a better Yagba of pur dream” he said.

