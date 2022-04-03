Tinubu Presidency: Faleke Receives North Central Women

An affiliate support group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ presidential ambition, the North Central Women For Tinubu NCW4T paid a courtesy visit to the head office of Tinubu Support Group TSG, in Abuja.

The group, which was led by its president, Hon Bimbo Okpere was received on behalf of TSG by the trio of Hon James Abiodun Faleke, the DG, Arc Umar Ibrahim and the Acting DG Admin Safaa Adams.

Amongst state coordinators on the visit were Hajia Farida Niger, Mrs Yemisi Balogun Kogi, Mrs Becky Yamelu Benue, Mrs Marylyn Oset Kwara, Mrs Haruna FCT, Mrs Dali Akande Nasarawa and Hajia Rukayat Plateau



During the visit, the President Mrs Bimbo Okpere was decorated with the Iya Oloja veil by the Iya Oloja General, Abuja, Alhaja Badmus.

Speaking at the pally, Bimbo Okpere assured Faleke and the the officials of TSG that the thumb of North Central are itching to vote for Tinubu as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Responding, Hon James Faleke, a member of House of Representative and a strong Asiwaju supporter , thanked the group for it’s visit as he expressed the joy of TSG to work with the North Central Women , towards the actualisation of the central goal of enthronement of Tinubu.

