North Central Women Laud APC on 2022 Convention

By Likpo.

The President, North Central Women For Tinubu NCW4T. Hon Mrs Bimbo Okpere has expressed satisfaction over the just concluded convention of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Hon Mrs Okpere said the convention has restored light and confidence in the heart of Nigerians about rulling party, as many thought the convention would no longer hold.

She urged All Women to have confidence in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2023 as Tinubu is a People and Nation Builder.

Okpere who stormed the convention ground with the 6 State coordinators in North Central zone and many members to show support for APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the party’s adherence to the zoning formula is a great plus.

Hon Bimbo flanked by her women group, from north central, danced, hailing Tinubu and singing his attributes.

Speaking to news men after the convention, Bimbo says when it comes to Tinubu, North central women, under her leadership will leave no stone unturned at making any sacrifice.

Bimbo who demonstrated vastness in politics, was resolute and strong for Tinubu.

“When you see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu , you see a great leader of the masses” she posited.

Adding, “Tinubu candidature has come to stay and wipe away the tears of suffering Nigerians.”

