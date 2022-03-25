Ekiti 2022: Engr. Wale Orimaye AKA Wale Trumpet Drums Support For Engr. Segun Oni

An illustrious Son Of Ekiti State, Engr. Orimaye Olawale has Drummed Support for the aspiration of Engr. Segun Oni, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2022 Ekiti state governorship election.

He said this while addressing youths at an event in Ekiti, that now is the time for the people of the state to look beyond party politics and focus their search on a candidate with the capacity to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

“Engr. Oni has been there before and some people has come after him but how many has met the standard he set while he was there? This is the question we should ask ourselves and more reason we have to collectively come together in our large numbers to bring back good governance to Ekiti State once again by voting Engr. Segun Oni” he said.

He went on to advise the people not to mortgage the future of the state, their children and even generations unborn by selling/trading their votes for peanuts. For it has been a pattern we have been trolling for years and has not produce any positive results but rather produce candidates that disintegrate and divided us, hence we can not continue to apply same method and expect a different results.

“When you choose an action you choose the consequence of the action. When you desire a consequence you had dammed well better take the action that would create it, we all make choices but in the end our choices make us. We are free to choose our path but we can’t choose the consequence that come with them hence i will implore you all to let’s make a better choice now by voting Segun Oni” he said.

He furthermore described Segun Oni as a selfless leader who always put humanity above personal gain which makes him the best bet for Ekiti urban and rural development, social economic development and human capacity development.

He has done it before, with pure evidence for we all see. His commitment and clear vision toward restoring the glory of the state and building the future even for generations unborn is visible to the blind and audible for the deaf.

In his conclusion he said getting your PVC is the biggest favour every one can do for themselves as it gives you the opportunity to choose your own leader. He encouraged every resident of the state from 18 years and above to get their PVC and vote good governance which is the mandate Segun Oni stand for and represent.

In lieu of this he set up a get your PVC campaign awareness team across the 18 LGA of the state with the responsibility of preaching the gospel of “go get your PVC” in wards and entire household in the state

The Afao Ekiti born Mining Engineer referred to Segun Oni as a leader sent to the youths due to his leadership style of building more leaders instead of followers.

He went on to seize the opportunity to thank and appreciate him for building generation of self reliance youths which he happens to be part of. He highlighted the fatherly gesture of His Excellency during his first term as governor of the state

“if not for God and Segun Oni what will my Israel be saying today “his support both morally and financially is what has transformed me the ordinary Wale trumpet of yesterday to a fully certified Mining Engineer today, if i could benefit from it then without been the son of somebody or political affiliations then many more of my kind will benefit even more than I did then if he is given the opportunity this second term.

I am grateful to him and I congratulate him in advance for I believe it’s a victory ordained from God Almighty which will be deliver through we the good people of Ekiti state.

