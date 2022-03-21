Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu 2023: OMO Obtains Nomination Form, Promises Better Deal for Constituents

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, Otunba Olaiya Michael Olobatoke popularly known as OMO has obtained nomination and expression of interest form to contest the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu house of representatives

Otunba Olaiya who sees a brighter future for the people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency ahead if given the PDP mandate, promises a non-rancourous competition with other aspiring members of PDP for the much-coveted Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Reps seat. Noting that the main reason for contesting is getting a nod for the best candidate who will represent the party well and will champion the course of the people when given the mandate.

OMO further seeks the corporation of his people, especially delegates for the primaries to please entrust him with their mandate and hold him accountable when he gets to the office.

Below, are the reasons why Olaiya Michael Olobatoke should be the PDP candidate for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu in the next House of Representative election; what does he bring to the table?

1. An astute entrepreneur, Olaiya Michael Olobatoke is a complete grass-root personality. Because he grew in his locality and at least spent his first fifteen years around Kabba and environ, Otunba Olaiya has the full grasp of what his constituent will need to stand tall in the league of constituencies.

2. A local man to the core, OMO is a great lobbyist. He knows where the shoe pinches, he knows where to lobby and what projects to attract to his constituency with his full lobbying weight. He won’t be selfish, he has never been.

3. A man with great native intelligence, Otunba Olaiya understands the implications of good education, he knows that majority of the problem that bedevils the nation in area of kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and insurgency emanated from the nations falling and failing educational standards. He understands that one of the reasons an Okun indigene will stand tall anywhere in the world is because we are vast in education. He knows that our local educational system which he passed through cannot be said to be as virile as what was obtainable in the time past. He also knows that a legislative emergency is needed if we intend to witness successes and progress as of old.

4 A former NAN staff and a good journalist and communication strategist himself, OMO knows the value of communication. He does not intend to leave a communication gap, he sees his constituency as more of home rather than his office at the National Assembly. He will literarily hold periodic town hall meetings at different communities if he is given the chance to represent his people; this is to feel their pulse always and know where and what are their immediate priorities.

5. Otunba Olaiya knows the value of research and evaluation, this method he intends to utilize at every period all the way. We are very sure that evaluating and re-evaluating will lead to prioritising, lobbying and securing needed employment opportunities for the fresh and young graduates which is also an issue that cannot be overemphasized.

6. Age on his side, his youthfulness, strong will, respect for elders plus passion to see Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu on a great level will not allow him to rest on his oars if allowed the opportunity to serve as our HOR member.

7. He has a great network and net worth, he knows the legislation that will move the life and economy of our people forward.

Otunba Olaiya who hails from Kabba, in Kabba-Bunu local government and Ayeh Gbedde, in Ijumu local government has a complete grasp of the totality of where he seeks to represent.

Take a deep breath, read and re-read all these laudable reasons which are woven around his adequate preparation and tell us, if you will not be excited at the prospect of allowing him to represent us. He will certainly surpass our expectations.

Let’s team up and make this happen.

Comments

comments