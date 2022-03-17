Folorunsho Olafemi Foundation Distributes JAMB Form To Students in Yagba Federal Constituency

At least not less than 100 students across Yagba Federal Constituency have benefitted from the free JAMB scholarship distributed by the founder of Folorunsho Olafemi foundation who is aspiring to represent Yagba Federal constituency in the 2023 general election, Engr Folorunsho Olafemi.

Mr. Rotimi Barnabas, the coordinator of the programme while distributing the forms urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously to secure a good future, noting that Folorunsho Olafemi gesture was a fulfilment of his agenda to help the less privileged.

He advised all beneficiaries to take the opportunity of the scholarship as a challenge by making sure that Folorunsho Olafemi efforts are not in vain. He equally admonished all the beneficiaries of the program to shun all negative vices and bad behaviours which are but not limited to examination malpractices, thuggery, cultism, cybercrime etc.

“As a responsible and responsive NGO, we take education as one of our priorities. No nation can develop without educating its citizens. This is why we give out free JAMB forms and it is to remind the students that they have to take their studies seriously” he said.

One of the beneficiaries who lauded the gesture, noted that the distribution of the scholarship was timely at a time everything is hard for almost everybody in the country. He also explained how it will bring about hope for the hopeless and build their confidence for the future ahead.

“I sincerely appreciate Folorunsho Olafemi Foundation for this timely show of love on us. This rare gesture is timely and appreciated by all the students who benefitted from it” he said.

The foundation promised all beneficiaries who would perform excellently well and secure admission into federal or state universities, that they shall be included in her annual scholarship programme which will come up very soon.

It’ll be recalled that Folorunsho Olafemi Foundation distributed hundreds forms last year, and some years back to students who met the criteria for the free form.

