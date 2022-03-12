Kolawole, Omodara, Kilani, Others Present As Senator Adeyemi Empowers Constituents

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, Security adviser to Kogi Governor, Mr. Jerry Omodara, Member Representing Ijumu Constituency, Hon. Kilani Olushola, and others are present at the second phase of the mega empowerment of senator representating Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi on Friday, 11th 2022.

Recall that Senator Smart Adeyemi on the first of January, rolled out the first phase of his empowerment where thousands of Kogi Westerners were empowered.

The senator, speaking at the event in his Iyara country home said that the second phase of the empowerment was meant to consolidate on his numerous empowerments he had done in the past.

“This empowerment is targeted at the people to compliment the efforts of Kogi State Government under the able leadership of Gov.. Yahaya Bello to make life more meaningful for the people”

“I want to urge you all to keep supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the leadership of His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello for the betterment of Kogi state”,

Speaking further, he noted that Kogi State is the safest state in the northern states, and the country as a whole.

“In order to compliment the efforts of Gov. Yahaya Bello in the area of security, I have dedicated 10 motorcycles for security purposes which had been handed over to the S.A on Security to the Gov. of Kogi state, Rtd Commodore Jerry Omodara” he said.

Among the items distributed are, Keke Napep, Grinding Machines, Sewing Machines etc.

