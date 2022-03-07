OMO Secures NSCDC Jobs for Constituents

In his bid to see a better tomorrow for the good people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency, the chairman Mckesson properties and leading aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu house of representatives election, Chief. Olaiya Michael Olobatoke has through his unwavering efforts, facilitated nine NSCDC employments at various categories across board for the young and struggling, qualified people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency.

This to many is a sign of good things to come because they see it as a move in the right direction; a lot of people in the constituency felt that, if a man who has not been given the mandate to represent the people can go far in seeking for jobs for his people, it means that he will always have his people in mind if allowed with their mandates.

Being compassionate to the plight of the people is a hallmark of great leadership, being unbiased, is another. When those who knew Olaiya Michael Olobatoke the PDP leading aspirant for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu house of reps seat code name him Mr Talk-And-Do, those who were just hearing about him felt it was one of those sobriquet given to politicians in other to curry favour from them, alas! the name Talk-And-Do for OMO is inherent.

Entrusting the mandate of the people in the hands of a young but vibrant Olaiya will be the best, Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu indigenes will do to move the constituency forward.

OMO, a man with a large heart is not only ready to represent well by moving for quality representation when given the chance to represent the people at the green chamber but he will also draw unparalleled developments to the constituency and also perform excellently in the area of human, capital developments.

