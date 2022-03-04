Ekinrin Adde Community Congratulates Oba. Anthony Bamigbaiye, Hails Gov. Bello Over Presentation of First Class Staff of Office

The Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association (EACDA), has felicitated the Olu Adde of Ekinrin Adde, Oba Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu Olajubu on the occasion of his official presentation of staff of office, by the governor of Kogi state, Alh. Yahaya Bello.

The community union, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Adekanye Victor Adewale said that it is a thing of joy for the entire people, friends and family of Ekinrin Adde to witness the historical event of the elevation of the royal stool of Ekinrin Adde community.

He said, “on behalf of Olu-Adde in- Council, elders and the good people of Ekinrin-Adde community in Nigeria and the diaspora, we at Ekinrin Adde Community Development Association rejoices with our royal father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu, ACA (Ahe- Maworo 1), Olu-Adde of Ekinrin-Adde, on this historic and joyous occasion of the presentation of first Class Staff of Office to you on Saturday March 5, 2022, by the Kogi State Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello”

“We give God the glory for the honour of your elevation, and for the remarkable transformation that the community has witnessed since your anscension to the exalted throne of your forefathers”

“The presentation ceremony promises to be full of glamour and glitters as His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, Governor of Kogi State writes the history of our community in GOLD in the annals of the history of Kogi State traditional institution, and forever changes the narrative and nomenclature of the revered stool of the Olu-Adde of Ekinrin-Adde”

“We also deeply appreciate the dynamic Governor for this great honour bestowed on our community. We pray that the Lord will continue to grant His royal Majesty, good health and make his reign long and peaceful in the name of Jesus”

“The EACDA is also using this opportunity to specially appreciate our State Branches and all the individuals who at short notice, responded warmly and handsomely to our call for financial support towards making the historic event a success. We pray that the Lord will replenish you all”

