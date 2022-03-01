C.O.E Ankpa: Dr. Muhammed Kebiru’s Giant Strides as He Marks One Year in Office

WIDE-RANGE evaluation of the landmark achievements of the administration of Dr. Muhammed Kebiru in the education sector as the Provost State College of education, Ankpa

presents a platform for one to appreciate Dr.

Muhammed overwhelming passion for quality education and his commitment to guarantee the future of our youth as leaders of tomorrow.

In his interview the provost said, “He has deepened the Research culture of the college and encouraged collaboration with external sources by setting up a Directorate for Research and Innovation, saying that the college was among the top three in North Central Nigeria in Research and Development, with over 20 academic staff having accessed the Individual Based Research (IBR) worth 1.5m naira each.”

A team of academic staff won the National Research Fund, worth 35m naira, to build a

National Archive to on Covid 19,” he said.

Shortly after he assumed office, Dr. Kebiru embarked on a programme for the renovation, rehabilitation and re-equipment of College of Education, Ankpa which were then in dismal and deplorable conditions. The infrastructural reforms being undertaken by Dr. Kebiru’s administration is to ensure that students and lecturers study under very conducive classroom environment.

The provost’s unprecedented and enduring feats in the college of education Ankpa since he was appointed as the Provost on the 1st of March 2021 by His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello has gone a long way to demonstrate the high premium he places on education as the bedrock of nation building as well as the economic, political and socio-cultural development of the society.

The accomplishments are equally in keeping with his vision to “deploy government services to create fair and equal opportunity for every willing citizen to make a living and create wealth, educate our children, and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment”

Reaffirming his commitment and belief in qualitative, accessible, affordable and inclusive education in the state, Dr. Kebiru while unavailing his achievements on his one years anniversary couples with some rehabilitation and infrastructural developmental project he completed within one years in office.

Some of the equipment and learning facilities procured by the school in collaboration with the State government as well as facilities and structural repairs for conducive learning and teaching at the Colleges of education Ankpa are recently, declared that “our best investment is in education as one of the top priority of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello administration.”

In the past one year, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir has made concerted efforts, despite the prevailing economic recession, to reposition C.O.E Ankpa in order to improve the standard of learning through the implementation of far reaching reforms as embedded in the New direction blueprints of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Dr Kebiru states it categorically that Government

could not do everything, hence, he had to set up a Directorate for Alumni and Private Sector Investment through which donations in cash and kind, has raised the standard of the institution.

On staff welfare, the Provost of Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa, said training and re-training for academic and non- academic staff has received a boost, adding that electricity and water supply have been face-lifted at the Staff Quarters, during this eventful year in office.

