Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu 2023; my manifesto, commitment to my constituents – Abayomi Bello

In the coming weeks leading to the primary election of our great party, I will like to enlighten my constituents of my manifesto and our key focus areas when elected.

This Political manifesto is borne out of my desire and sincere commitment to serve my community where I was raised as a political being. I believe I can bring my pedigree, exposure and achievement, both in my personal and business life, to bear on the present situation in our Federal Constituency.

The present arrangement provides an opportunity for someone with the qualities to improve and build on the achievements on ground.

Our vision



To make Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency one of the most developed Constituencies in Kogi State.

To encourage transparent and accountable leadership by example for the unity and progress of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

To reconcile, integrate and harness the human, natural and material resources of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

To provide enabling environment for individual humanitarian development.

To create and increase the entrepreneurial spirit of the members of the Federal Constituency.

To use proper Legislation to bring about EMPOWERMENT, WEALTH CREATION, and REAL DEVELOPMENT.

To access various Ministries Department Agencies, private companies and other Non-State Agencies intervention programs that will lead to achieving the above vision.

To defend and protect the dignity of every member of the Federal Constituency through application of rule of law.

To uplift the hopes and aspirations of every member of the Federal Constituency through equitable distribution of amenities.

My primary focus for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency would be anchored on a 3-point agenda;

EMPOWERMENT, WEALTH CREATION, and REAL DEVELOPMENT.

It is my belief that we can leverage on existing and new legislations to push this 3-point agenda. We will also lobby government and her relevant agencies to bring the much required federal presence to Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. We are optimistic that these measures will significantly improve our Federal Constituency economically, politically and culturally. The critical areas requiring immediate attention include, in no particular order: Education. Health. Tourism, and Culture. Employment Generation. Agriculture & Rural Development. Housing, and Urban Development. Information Technology & Communication. Road. Construction. Electrification. Water Supply. Industrialization. Transportation.

This will be achieved in all the sectors as highlighted below with a mixed role played by both the private sector and the Government.

I ask that you join me in changing the narrative. Together we can bring about the much needed joy to our community.

A New Dawn is here.

