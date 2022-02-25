Kogi PDP Leaders Affirm Olorunmaiye as Ijumu PDP Chairman

The executive working committee of the senatorial district met today to discuss other matters affecting the party at the senatorial level and the way forward.

Among those issues discussed are the alleged suspension of ijumu chairman, which the party declared null and void because due process were not followed as enshrined in the party constitution.

Also the executive expressed displeasure over the vacant senatorial position which is long overdue and called on Ijumu leadership to as a matter of urgency resolve the matter so that the party can have a senatorial chairman in view of the forthcoming Elections and to avoid legal encumbrances.

Meanwhile the party has equally resolved to call for the enlarged senatorial executives meeting in due course to kick start the journey towards 2023 general election.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief Sam Abenemi,state deputy chairman,Also present at the meeting are Barr Alfred Bello, treasurer,olori Margret orebiyi,women leader chief Paul oludoyi, Auditor and other executives including the local government party chairmen from the West

