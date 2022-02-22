Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi Commiserates With Ejiba Community Over Death of Elejiba of EjibaLand

A foremost aspirant of Yagba House of Representatives, Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi has commiserated with the family, friends and entire people of Ejiba community over the death of Elejiba of EjibaLand, Oba SB Olamojin.

Engr. Folorunsho in a condolence statement described the late monarch as a compassionate leader who had demonstrated commitment to the welfare and development of his community during his lifetime.

“I received the news of Oba SB Olamojin with rude shock.

Oba Olamojin was a respected royal father, exemplary and compassionate leader who demonstrated strong concern and commitment to the welfare of his community and the development of Ejiba”

“On behalf of my family and my supporters, I commiserate with royal family over the transition of Elejiba of Ejiba land,Oba SB Olamojin”

“I also condole with all Ejiba indigenes at home and abroad as well as the Yagba west Council of Traditional Rulers”

“May God grant the soul of Oba SB Olamojin eternal rest and comfort the family and subject he left behind”

