2023: North-Central Women Group Mobilizes Voters For Tinubu

North Central Women for Tinubu (NCW4T ), has made a passionate appeal to residents of communities in North Central Nigeria to get registered and collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), as that is the first mandatory step at ensuring the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 presidential poll.

President of the group, Mrs Bimbo Okpere made this call during a sensitisation tour of Karu, a densely populated community, outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory, over the weekend.

Okpere, who was accompanied by Kogi state Coordinator of the group, Mrs Yemisi Balogun and her FCT counterpart, Mrs O Haruna.

They also paid a courtesy visit to Chief of Tiv People in the community, Zaki Tor of Tiv Karuhe , Tersoo Gbermaku.

Mrs Okpere tasked all mothers and fathers in the area to ensure their children who are 18 years and above get their PVC, in order to be part of the decision of electing the next president of Nigeria.

She extolled the virtue of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian, with requisite experience that can help develop Nigeria.

According to Okpere, Tinubu is a forthright man of great foresight whose experience and antecedent has remained unbeatable.

“We need a Tinubu to fix Nigeria for us if we do not want to deceive ourselves.

She added that, with Senator Oluremi Tinubu by the side of Asiwaju, it translates to great blessing to the nation, as Women and children will be well taken care of in Tinubu’s government.

She reminded the women, that they have a great role to play in mobilizing themselves to vote in the coming elections.



In response, the Zarki Tor expressed his joy, that more attention is being paid to mobilizing women who constitutes majority in the community.

He thanked the NCW4T President for the courtesy visit to the palace, promising to continue to fly the flag of Tinubu as the election hots up.

The Youths in the area pledged their support for Tinubu , promising to carry on the sensitization crusade, which Godwin Orji Sunday,

(Karu youth leader), described as a ‘noble assignment’ .

The group made immediate arrangements to pay for jamb forms for 20 youths just as it distributed clothes, sewing tools, to women and learning materials to children, amongst other things.

Also at the meeting was APC Women leader for Karu and Jikoyi, Madam Joan Adamu.

