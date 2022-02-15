Minimum wage: Adeyemi Commends Governor Bello

Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi has commended Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello for implementing ₦30,000 federal minimum wage.

Adeyemi while giving the commendation described Governor Bello’s action as historic particularly now that about 70 percent of state can’t pay the federal ₦30,000 minimum wage

He noted that Governor Bello was able to achieve these feats in spite of limited resources at the disposal of his administration.

The senator charged the labour and trade unions in Kogi to mobilise the state’s work-force to support the Governor in his quest to lead the country as president come 2023.

“Certainly Governor Bello has shown that improving the lives of his people matters the most to him and I will like to assure him of my unflinching and unalloyed support in any way possible in his noble objective in improving and uplifting the economic status of our State and the country as successor to president Muhammmadu Buhari”

“I must confess that I am motivated and encouraged by Governor Bello’s boldness and urge him, for the benefit, development and emancipation of our people, to continue in his bid to succeed President Muhammmadu Buhari come 2023″ he said.

