Traditional Rulers, Community Stakeholders Hail Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi Over Contributions to Community Development

The aspiration of Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi, the founder of Folorunsho Olafemi Foundation, and one of the contestants of the Yagba Federal House of representatives, in the 2023 election, has received a major boost as the monarchs and some community stakeholders have passed a vote of confidence on his candidature to represent the constituency in the next political dispensation of the area.

The vote of confidence was passed on the House of representatives hopeful when he led his teaming supporters to the palace of Elegbe of Egbe, H.R.H Oba Ayodele Irukera, Chairman traditional council of chiefs of Yagba, H.R.H Oba Julius Joledo of Mopamuro, and other top traditional rulers across of the area.

Speaking during the visit, the Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Ayodele Irukera reiterated that Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi has made unprecedented contributions to the development of the area, reeling out accolades and royal blessings on the contestant while encouraging him to maintain the tempo of giving back to the people at all times.

On his part, Engr. Folorunsho said that as an individual who has high regard for culture and tradition, it is important to always appreciate and respect the traditional institution considering the enormous task that is ahead of them.

He noted that God gives power to whosoever he desires at the appointed time, and therefore if given the opportunity to represent Yagba Federal constituency in 2023 he will continue to make an impact across the length and breadth of Yagba land.

Olafemi pointed that God does not make a mistake joining three local governments together to form Yagba Federal Constituency, therefore, the people must put efforts together to sustain the culture and develop the land for it to be prosperous economically.

In the same vein, the president of MDU, Mr. David while hailing Olafemi described him as an epitome of humility, peace, and unity.

He noted that he was not surprised with the aspiration of who he called “the Agba Oye of Mopa Land” to represent the people of Yagba Federal Constituency looking at his past track records of massive development across Yagba land.

Also, the chairman Yagba Integrity Group acknowledged that Folorunsho Olafemi was the first aspirant to identify with them, stating that the group will continue to galvanize support for the actualization of his aspiration.

