Tinubu Support Group Pallies Kogi Women

Bola Tinubu Support Organisation (BTSO) has confirmed willingness to work with Kogi women.

This much was made public by the National Coordinator of the support group, Comrade Abdullahi Kuso, during a courtesy visit to the national office of BTSO by

representatives of Kogi women for Tinubu (KWT) led by the President Mrs Bimbo Adedoyin Okpere.

The KWT

paid a courtesy visit to Bola Tinubu Support Organization headquarters in Abuja, Thursday February 3, 2022.

The President of KWT, pledged total support for Asiwaju Tinubu as she reiterated the need for more sensitization in the rural areas.

According to Adedoyin Okpere, the need to engage the youths and women in the grassroots, is a basic necessity at getting people to register to vote.

She express optimism on the victory of the National Leader of APC come 2023.

In his response, the National Coordinator of the Bola Tinubu Support Organization Comrade Abdullahi Kuso thanked the women for their visit and also buttressed the fact that Youths and Women are key to winning any election in Nigeria today.

Kuso said they are more than willing and ready to work and Partner with Kogi Women For Tinubu group to get the victory Bola Tinubu deserves.

