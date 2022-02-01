Yagba Fed Constituency: Folorunsho Olafemi, A Man Who Understands The Yearnings Of His People

By: Arakunrin Opeyemi Fatola

I know a man who believes that life is meaningful not because of the quantity of our substance but by the substance of quality people around us.

I know a man driven by purpose, a man who understands the yearnings of his people.

I know an achiever, I know a leader, selfless, determined and people-minded.

I know a man, I know Folorunsho Olafemi, a man ready to serve the interest of his people.

Life is not a product of our circumstances but of the choices we make.

Those driven by purpose achieve far greater results than those driven by survival.

Let’s make the right choice today. The choice that’s not propelled by survival but by the need to rewrite the future, of generations yet unborn.

I stand for purposeful, quality and productive representation.

I stand with Folorunsho Olafemi as Honourable member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency!

