2023 Presidency: Kogi Women Endorse Tinubu

Hundreds of women from across the states gathered in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, Saturday, January 29, to swell the crescendo of clamour for the presidential ambition of the All Progressive Alliance’s (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The women, under the auspices of Kogi Women 4 Tinubu, came out strong from across the 36 States of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, to paint Lokoja red for Tinubu.

The group, led by Mrs Abimbola Adedoyin Okpere came down hard on those using age and health to campaign against Asiwaju. “The constitution of Nigeria is very clear about age and no one will be allowed to preach unconstitutionality over the coving election the group stressed emphatically.

The president of the group, Mrs Adedoyin-Okpere, without mincing words, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu , the All Progressive Congress (APC) National leader is the best candidate to become Nigeria’s president come 2023.

She highlighted Asiwaju’s achievements and how he (Asiwaju) is more than prepared and ready to rule Nigeria.

According to her, Tinubu is not only a born leader with foresight, but a dynamic administrator, a seasoned technocrat and a man with unbeatable experience in the field of developmental politics.

Okpere described Tinubu as a proven welfarist who has the interest of the masses at heart.

“Our Country Nigeria is in save hands with BAT” the aggressive woman posited.

The group also commended Hon James Abiodun Faleke, who has followed Asiwaju’s step of performance, they made it clear that they stand with JAF any day any time.

Mrs Okpere urged the over 500 Kogi Women, who were received and inducted into the group to return to their various wards and Local Government Areas with the gospel of BAT.

