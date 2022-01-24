Otunba Olaiya Micheal Olobatoke: The Coming of the Right Man at the Right Time

By Temibi Samuel

Ever since politicians from the nooks and crannies of the country began to show interest in vying for various political positions, come 2023, as established by the constitution, the people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu have been woken by the name of Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke, whose name had the acronym OMO.

The man who seems to have known exactly what he wanted and how to get it, leaves no weekend without connecting with his people in his constituency despite that he lives and is based in a distant city; OMO has presented himself to be different from his rivals owing to his penchant for mix-mingling with his supporters either on a one-on-one interaction, through phone call or messages, this to me, is one of the attributes of a great leader.

OMO’s calm mien and his humility in honouring invitation to occasions no matter the tight schedules is entirely another thing his rivals will have to run at; if we are going to juxtapose him with them and if they are to ever meet up with his soaring popularity and acceptance!

If you’ve ever seen him and his entourage manoeuvre through the busy roads of Kabba town, entering one street to the other and the level at which tumultuous crowd wave and cheer him on, you may quickly conclude that the man has a “juju” uses to draw the crowd; maybe, the juju is that, he understands the languages of his people whenever they call on him and he does gravitate towards their request and yearnings; that itself, is enough for him to pull the crowd like ants unto sugar!

Weeks back, he was honoured as the chairman of annual harvest in two churches of his constituency, he never sent a representative, he came down by himself to participate in the programmes. That’s humility in totality.

Away from politics, Otunba Olaiya is a successful business mogul, a philanthropist who gives unstintingly. Highly educated and cerebra, unrepentant community developer who merely comes into politics to serve and not to be served. Imagine you queuing behind the right man who came in just when his people needed him most.

