Okun Youth Group Honours Tokunbo Olorundami As Youth Ambassador 2021

The apex platform of the youths across Okun land, Okun Youth Development Association (OYDA) has honored a scholar and a leading aspirant in the 2023 Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu House of representatives’ race, Dr. Tokunbo Olorundami popularly known as Toksdam, with an award as Okun Youth Ambassador of the year 2021.

While presenting the award, the President of the group, Ms. Funke Juliana Ajayi said that Dr. Tokunbo Alaga Olorundami merited the award because of his numerous contribution to the advancement of the course of Okun Youth in the year.

Ms. Ajayi noted that the award is also a recognition of his achievements in the academics, stating that a young man from Okunland who has bagged a doctorate degree from Newcastle University, a Masters from the University of Nottingham, a second degree at the University of Dundee as well as having his first Degree from the University of Calabar while currently lecturing at University of Calabar, Newcastle University, and Oxford Brooke’s University. Also contributing to offshore windfarm development in Europe with his research work at European offshore development centre in Aberdeen and becoming the Chief Sustainbility and Knowledge Officer of TerraGen Energy inc. Delawera, USA.

Dr. Tokunbo, who was represented by Mr. Olorundami Bodunde, while receiving the award thanked the youth body for the insight and honor of recognizing one of its own at a time the youths are stepping up to the challenges of social responsibility and leadership reorientation in Nigeria.

While reacting to the award, the Director-General of Toksdam Initiative, Mr. Aribido David said that the award was an addition to the numerous awards that had been conferred on Dr. Tokunbo in recognition of his inputs toward the development of the communities across Kogi state. He said Dr Tokunbo was also honoured recently at Kessignton Palace London at the African Achievers Awards in the category of Academic Excellence & Leadership.

Mr. David exuded confidence in Dr. Tokunbo’s choice as the House of Representatives hopeful, stating that his vast experience, exposure, and leadership prowess will be brought to action for the general good of the people across Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency when elected.

Tokunbo Alaga Olorundami is truly one to watch out for in the coming political year.

