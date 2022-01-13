Senator Adeyemi N20m Bursary Funds; Students Receive Credit Alerts

By: Abubakar Musa Babaanini

Recall that on thursday, 30th December 2021, the Senator representing Kogi west Senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi (CON), distributed Automated Teller Machines (ATM cards) to qualified students of his bursary scholarship across the seven local government areas of Kogi West.

On Tuesday 11th January 2022, beneficiaries of the Bursary Funds from lokoja/Kogi federal constituency have started receiving credit.

The Students who are in joyful mood expressed gratitude to the senator for always prioritizing the welfare of the students, stating that the bursary fund will be judiciously used for its main purpose as this fund will go a long way in easing the financial challenges and help in settling other bills in their various institutions.

Students leaders across the two local governments appreciate senator Adeyemi, prayed to God Almighty to continue to bless, protect and uplift the people’s Senator and grant him his heart desires.

Beneficiaries from other constituencies will receive alerts in due time.

