Open Letter to PMB: Why North Central and Youth Should Produce Next Nigerian President – NCCL

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari, let me start by wishing you a happy New Year. It is my prayers that Nigeria would witness growth, prosperity and be a more secure country this year. This letter is necessitated by your live broadcast yesterday on Channels TV on who will take over from you when you leave next year- 2023. It is imperative that we intimate you of some imbalances in the spread of the Presidency among the geo-political zones in democratic dispensations and in the age demography.



Democracy is about Equity, Fairness and Justice. A critical Consideration of the spread of the office of the President and Vice President since 1999 on the map 1 below.