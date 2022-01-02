Williams Charles Greets Asuku On His Birthday Celebration

The founder and Director General of the North Central Coalition For Leadership has felicitated with the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Mohammed Asuku Jamiu as he marks his 38th birthday anniversary.

While wishing him God’s blessings in his efforts to improve the lives of the people, the Director General in a goodwill message he personally signed described Asuku as a good man who is committed to humanity and has severally given hope to the hopeless.

Williams said: “You are a hardworking leader, who is committed to improving the welfare of everybody around you.

All who have had contact with you can attest to your humility and friendly disposition that has endeared you to all across board .”

Adding, Williams said, “As the Chief of Staff to the the governor of kogi State, you have displayed great courage and wisdom in protecting the interest of your principal and the people, promoting peace and unity.

“As you celebrate, on behalf of my myself and the North Central Coalition for Leadership, I pray that God will bless you with wisdom, peace and sound health.

The NCCL DG also prayed for the safety and earnest return of the mother of the Chief of Staff from the grips of kidnappers adding that celebration of such would be sooner.

