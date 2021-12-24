RCCG Offers Prayer For Safe Return of Kidnapped Kogi CoS’s Mother

Worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Zion Parish, Lokoja, today called on God for the release of the mother of the Kogi State Chief of Staff Pharm Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, Madam Seriya Raji.

On Tuesday 13th, December, gunmen kidnapped Madam Seriya Raji at her residence in Okene local government leaving the entire state devastated with the news of the abduction. However, Williams Charles Oluwatoyin, an ordained pastor with Redeemed Christian Church of God, Zion Parish, Lokoja convened a prayer session for the safe return of the kidnapped person.

Williams, while reading through Matthew Chapter 18: vs 20, said

where two or three are gathered together in God’s name to pray, such prayer will get the immediate attention of the Almighty God. He assured that by the gathering of God’s People to pray, Mama will return safe and sound.

Reading further, the Pastor quoted from the book of Act 16:25-26 – which says “Let God arise , let our enemies be scattered”. He also called on God for a shaking in the camp of Mama’s captors.

Worshippers also read from 2chronicles 20:22-23 – which says “Father, set an ambushment counfound her captors, confuse their language. let them turn against themselves asked God to in 2nd kings 6:6 where God through (Elisha) brought out metal from the bottom of the water, prayed God to bring out Mummy Asuku from the camp of her captors”

The gathering prayed that within the next three days, God in his infinite mercy willl listen to their cry and grant mama safe return back home.

Comments

comments