Akinwumi is a gift: let him be –Youth group

In the last few weeks, Federal University Lokoja (FUL) came into the news again. It is however sad that the new script smells more of conspiracy, not only against the new workaholic administration of prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, who took over the mantle of leadership of the
institution early this year, but also against the enthronement of
indigene in the university. We in KOGI YOUTHS & STUDENTS FEDERATED,
wish to warn those fanning the ember of distractions, to desist
without further delay as we are set to defend our own, with all the
strength at our disposal.
Naturally, against the background of the existing factions and
polarization of the school’s administration before the arrival of
Akinwumi, no one expected a smooth sail for the professor of History
at take-off. However, the manner in which he hit the ground running,
was enough conviction for the most cynical, that Akinwumi was set for
serious work.
Not a few are surprised at the speed at which he was able to mend the
fences of animosity within the institution. Many are already calling
the humble Vice-Chancellor a magician, by the velocity of turnaround
of the institution, in less than one year.
Like a bolt from the blues, he enlarged the scope of the institution
by his establishment of two new faculties to bring the number of
faculties to eight from six that has been, all through the years of
existence of the university.
The two new faculties are those of Medical Sciences and Engineering.
Before Akinwumi came in, many courses offered in the university were
not resource verified. He did not only cure these snags, even several
other courses that he introduced this year, are equally in the process
of being resource verified
When Akinwumi assumed office in January this year, he met the Federal
University Lokoja, on official rating as the number 8 amongst the 12
Federal Universities established on 16th February, 2011 and it was
78th in the fold of all universities in Nigeria. Today, FUL has moved
up the chart to become the number one amongst the 12 new Federal
universities and number six (6) amongst the whole universities in
Nigeria.
He recently moved the university to its permanent site. Only a true
indigene of Kogi State will work for this university with such great a
passion.
We will not tolerate external forces slinging mud of detraction on
Akinwumi in order to bring our university backward.
COMRADE AMBROS EJELI OKOH
Coordinator
MISS ADESUWA GLORIA ADEBIMPE Secretary