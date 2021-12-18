Akinwumi is a gift: let him be –Youth group

In the last few weeks, Federal University Lokoja (FUL) came into the news again. It is however sad that the new script smells more of conspiracy, not only against the new workaholic administration of prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, who took over the mantle of leadership of the

institution early this year, but also against the enthronement of

indigene in the university. We in KOGI YOUTHS & STUDENTS FEDERATED,

wish to warn those fanning the ember of distractions, to desist

without further delay as we are set to defend our own, with all the

strength at our disposal.

Naturally, against the background of the existing factions and

polarization of the school’s administration before the arrival of

Akinwumi, no one expected a smooth sail for the professor of History

at take-off. However, the manner in which he hit the ground running,

was enough conviction for the most cynical, that Akinwumi was set for

serious work.

Not a few are surprised at the speed at which he was able to mend the

fences of animosity within the institution. Many are already calling

the humble Vice-Chancellor a magician, by the velocity of turnaround

of the institution, in less than one year.

Like a bolt from the blues, he enlarged the scope of the institution

by his establishment of two new faculties to bring the number of

faculties to eight from six that has been, all through the years of

existence of the university.

The two new faculties are those of Medical Sciences and Engineering.

Before Akinwumi came in, many courses offered in the university were

not resource verified. He did not only cure these snags, even several

other courses that he introduced this year, are equally in the process

of being resource verified

When Akinwumi assumed office in January this year, he met the Federal

University Lokoja, on official rating as the number 8 amongst the 12

Federal Universities established on 16th February, 2011 and it was

78th in the fold of all universities in Nigeria. Today, FUL has moved

up the chart to become the number one amongst the 12 new Federal

universities and number six (6) amongst the whole universities in

Nigeria.

He recently moved the university to its permanent site. Only a true

indigene of Kogi State will work for this university with such great a

passion.

We will not tolerate external forces slinging mud of detraction on

Akinwumi in order to bring our university backward.

COMRADE AMBROS EJELI OKOH

Coordinator

MISS ADESUWA GLORIA ADEBIMPE Secretary

Comments

comments