Folorunsho Olafemi ready to make Yagba the economic hub of North Central Zone – Group

A non governmental Group, Yagba Progressive Initiative has said that a leading aspirant of Yagba Federal constituency in the 2023 house of representatives election, Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi will make Yagba Federal Constituency the Economic Hub of North Central geopolitical Zone if elected as member representing Yagba Federal Constituency at the green chamber.

In an exclusive interview with the Co-ordinator of the Initiative, Pharm Makanjuola Dahunsi over the weekend, highlighted several reasons why the constituency cannot afford not to have the likes of Folorunsho Olafemi at the Green Chamber.

“I can categorically inform you that Engr. Folorunsho’s philanthropic work have transformed the lives of larger population of the constituency. We have never had it better than this “

“Currently, we have Yagba Youths that are relatively doing so fine in different facets of life without depending on government job, with the help of YOUpreneur Challenge competition organized by Folorunsho Olafemi Foundation, thus reducing unemployment. Not forgetting the fact that the challenges is directly improving the economic activities of the constituency”

“All things being equal, considering our projection, by the end of the year 2025, if Engr Folorunsho heed to our call to the Green Chamber, Yagba Land will be transformed to the Economic Hub of North central geopolitical zone” he said.

The co-ordinator further stressed that, Engr. Folorunsho has been a good friend to the widows across Yagba Federal Constituency owing to his penchant for empowering and taking care of their need.

“Without much talk, I am inviting you to the FOF widows outreach which will hold in a week’s time between 16th to 18th December at the three local governments in Yagba land”

“Furthermore, everybody can attest to the special interest Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi has in educational sector of Yagba land, as he had constantly strives so hard to amend the lacuna in education in Yagba land, ranging from Jamb fees, scholarship, teachers employment, provision of good learning environment for the students and other timely interventions” he added.

Makanjuola disclosed that Plans are already on the way to mobilize Hundred Thousand Yagba youths for the achievement of the aspirant’s political aspiration.

Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi through his foundation had provided succours to the people of Yagba Federal Constituency ranging from widow/Youth empowerment, infrastructural projects, scholarships for students across the constituency and lot more.

