OMO expresses shock over the demise of Mrs. Kolawole, commiserates with Kogi speaker, the family

The leading aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the forthcoming House of Reps election, Otunba Olaiya Micheal Olobatoke has commiserated with the speaker of Kogi state house of Assembly, Hon. Prince Mathew Kolawole and his family over the sudden death of his beloved wife.

OMO, in a statement issued out to his media team, said that though death is the ultimate end to the existence of all humans, however, the death of Mrs Esther Zainab Kolawole at a time like this leaves the entire people of the state in grieve.

OMO pointed out that the late Mrs Esther Zainab Kolawole had been a supportive wife to her husband, a source of inspiration to her family, and a great asset to the entire people of Kogi state.

“With a heavy heart, I express my deepest condolences over the loss of your wife, I’m grieved and shattered by this great loss, it is only God who can console us over this huge loss,” he said.

