You’re coming no where – Labo replies Dino

A business mogul and one of the Kogi west stakeholders, Hon. Bayo Olumoko also known as Labo has tackled former Senator Dino Melaye for betraying the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the Kogi 2015 election, James Faleke.

Dino Melaye had on Thursday said that he will be coming to assuage the suffering of the people of Kogi state, stating that the people deserve better.

However, in a swift response, Labo who reacted through his social media page advised Melaye not to bother making attempt of coming back because according to him, the former senator had not for once represented the interest of the people when he was given the opportunity.

Labo while speaking further said that he is ready to spearhead the struggle to unite Okun nation against him the same manner he did to Faleke who was at the verge of becoming the Governor of the state after the sudden demise of the party governorship flagbearer, Abubakar Audu.

“Dear bother and Friend, Dino Melaye, you worked against the Spirit of the Okun Brotherhood in us when you spearheaded unprecedented hate against Hon. James Faleke during the Audu/Faleke Project in 2015.

“Yourself and your acclaimed Political Wife, Senator Smart Adeyemi always feel threatened by Faleke’s unstoppable Political rising”

“I stood firmly with you at one of your most difficult Political moments. You know the story too well”

“By the grace of God you’re not coming anywhere as I’m back fully to pay so many of you in the same Coin you paid James Abiodun Faleke. Some of you may get a ticket but our people will reject you. There was no good turn, so there will never be chance for another” he said.

