OMO Condoles Obaro of Kabba Over Demise of His Father

The Leading House of Rep aspirant for/Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency come 2023, Otunba Olaiya Micheal Olobatoke (OMO) has joined the family, friends and the entire people of Kabba-Bunu community to sympathise with the Obaro of Kabba, his Royal Majesty Oba Dele Owoniyi over the demise of his beloved father.

Otunba Olaiya in a condolence message said that the deceased patriarch had lived a fulfilled life having played a significant role in the development of the community as well as been a source of inspiration to many people during his lifetime.

OMO who sent his condolences, over the sudden departure of the monarch’s father added that he believe the deceased, had gone to rest.

Olobatoke however prayed for the repose of the dead while calling on God to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved one.

