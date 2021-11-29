PDP Condemns Ikoyi-Ijumu Attack, Abduction

The People’s Democratic Party in Ijumu Local Government Area has condemned yesterday’s attack and abduction of innocent travellers in Ikoyi Ijumu by armed terrorists.

The 5.00 pm Sunday attack, which left the calm community of Kogi State in great bewilderment also left many, including the State’s commissioner for environment, Hon. Victor Ade Omofaiye, with bullet wounds.

Condemning the incident, the party, in a statement signed by Pastor Stanley Ajileye, for the Publicity Secretary, reasoned that, the fact that the incident was spearheaded by suspected Fulanis, and coming just a few days after Sheikh Ahmad Gumi visited the enclaves of the Fulanis in Kogi, leaves many questions to be answered.

The party called for thorough investigation into the real mission of the Sheikh in Kogi State just, as it called on the Governor Yahaya Bello led government to accept responsibility for this crime.

“…..Governor Bello has compromised the security of the state, he opened up our forest, to serve as fortress and haven for criminal, which he recently told the world, are members of his security architecture…….” the statement read in part.

According to the opposition party, food economy of Kogi State has nosedived since Bello foisted the Fulani on Kogi Communities, particularly in Kogi West.

Our people can no more go to farm, our women are raped consistently while many are murdered in cold blood on daily basis, aside several that are kidnapped for huge ransom.

That we are boxed into this situation by Governor Bello, is a clear testimony to the fact that, the governor and the party he represents, are enemy of the indigenous people of Kogi State, particular, Okun land where over 80 percent of these criminals now reside through the policy and agenda of Governor Bello.

The Party called on the people of Kogi State to embrace great determination to rescuing themselves from these “wicked elements and ally of the All Progressive Congress (APC), using lawful and democratic means.

The PDP added that 2023 will be a great opportunity for the people to liberate themselves with the barrel of their thumb.

