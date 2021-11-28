I Don’t Need Your Blood Money – Garba Shehu Replies Reno

Media Aide to the president, Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has replied Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide over the latter’s challenge on the former to spend a weekend in Bama, a community in Borno and have a chance of winning $50 from him.

Mr Reno had challenged Garba Shehu to a $50 challenge after reiterating that President Muhammadu Buhari had successfully tackled insecurity in the country.

Responding, Garba Shehu through his official Facebook page said “My message to anyone who made money using Leah Sharibu’s sad ordeal, and they are flaunting it remains unchanged: This is blood money. I don’t need any of it. Period”

Comments

comments