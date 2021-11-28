I Am A Proud Member Of APC – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is a proud member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The embattled former minister also said that he had no regret for being a member of the party.

“I am proud to be a member of the APC. I have NO regrets. I NEVER said that APC has betrayed me. I am proud & honored to be in the party.

“What God has ordained cannot be stopped. I shall be what God wants me to be. My destiny is irreversible and I am unstoppable” he said.

The statement is coming after the minister was allegedly arrrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over allegation of forgery and manipulation of documents to hoodwink the court handling the case against him on money laundering with a view to stalling hearing.

