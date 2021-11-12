IDRUFEM, A Torchbearer Of Empowerment In Okunland

I was discussing on the total blackout which has lingers in Iluafon, Illah, and iluke communities with someone days ago and how an illustrious son of Okun Land who hails from Bunu, Hon Idris Rufus Oluwafemi, also known as Idrufem, took it upon himself to assist in bringing light to the communities which have hitherto been in darkness for many years past.

Although the project is currently ongoing, it is believed that the affected communities will receive light upon completion of the multimillion project which will soon be completed.

Idrufem, a renowned entrepreneur, personally sponsored the Bunu students Union Sport Competition with millions of naira, an effort to unite the youths through sporting and expose young talented footballers to more opportunities beyond the shores of the nation.

Idrufem has for the decade, dedicated his energy in uplifting many people out of financial bondages by encouraging them to participate in Agribusiness, Information and Communication Technology, Fashion, Entertainment and lot more. His upcoming programs, Widows and youths empowerment, Okun to the World Initiative, as well as Medical Outreach programme which promises to cut across the length and breadth of Okun Land will set tongues wagging upon commencement which will be in few time to come.

Okun to the World Initiative promises to create an opportunity for talented musicians, skit makers and entertainers across Okun Land to learn how to market their products to the universe through the use of social media and other relevant platforms This will create job opportunity for Okun youths and reduce social vices to the barest minimum.

Many people have continue to wonder how a man who is not in political office or seeking elective position has been able to penetrate the people and empower them to be self reliant. Idrufem has been touching many households in OkunLand without making noise.

This is the type of a community builder we need to beam our searchlight on and appreciate their effort in their bid to seamlessly give back to the people.

Call him whatever you want. A successful business man, a technocrat, philanthropist, a torchbearer who is doing wonders and won’t cease doing wonders.

