We’ll No Longer Tolerate IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Imo, Says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Udodinma has warned that he will not tolerate another sit-at-home order in the state.

Uzodimma gave this warning while speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

He stated that the order will not be obeyed whether on Monday or any other day.

He advised the people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation.

He expressed sadness that some people were ignorantly obeying the order at the expense of their own existence.

The governor also expressed disgust with the activities of kidnappers in the State who are on the rampage and making Imo people uncomfortable.

He urged the people to go about their normal businesses, assuring that there was enough security to guarantee their safety.