Gunmen Abduct Varsity Lecturer In Kogi, Demand 20m Ransom

Alabi was said to have been kidnapped in front of his house at Ayangba around 6 pm on Monday.

The Kogi Police Command in a statement said it has swung into action to rescue the abducted lecturer.

It was gathered that the kidnappers who were fully armed came in a Mercedes Benz car with which they whisked their victim away.

A source, who preferred anonymity, explained that the abductors have contacted the family and the management of the school.

According to the source: “The kidnappers ambushed Prof. Alabi with a Mercedez Benz car when he was about entering his residence.

“They wanted to take him away with his car, but due to the bad portion where they forced him to park his car they could not. The car was stuck. That was why they forced him into their own car.

“When they called they told them that he is with them. And, if they want to see him alive, the family should pay N20 million. The family can’t afford such amount of money.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, confirmed the incident, saying that the Command was not leaving any stone unturned in rescuing the lecturer.