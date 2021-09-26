Nigeria @ 61: The Country Is Gone, Only God Can Save Her, Says Wike

Ahead of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, Governor Nyesom Wike, says Nigeria is at such point of extinction that only God, not man, can reverse the impending disintegration.

Wike, at an Interdenominational Church Service in commemoration of the 61st Independence Anniversary at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday said it is regrettable that at 61, Nigeria still grapples with leadership failure.

He said, ‘This is the time Nigeria needs God more. The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say, God, we need you because man’s leadership has failed this country.

“At 61 years, Nigeria is full of enmity, full of divisions, hatred, ethnicity, a country that cannot put themselves together. Everybody has responsibility, so ask yourself questions, have I played my own part?”

The governor wondered what has become of the nation’s legislature that continues to approve any wish of the presidency, unfeeling about the consequences.

He also decried the national judiciary for easily being submissive to intimidation as judges, he perceived, have abandoned responsibilities out of fear, wondering the fate of Nigerians under such a seeming tyrannical atmosphere.

He stated, “We cannot do the right things. Other countries are talking about how their elections will be transparent, we are talking about how we will rig the election in 2023.

“Simple thing, transmit election results electronically to show transparency, that really that the person you’re declaring won the election, but we are afraid.”

“Where is the legislature? A legislature that cannot think, anything they bring is right, a legislature that can not say that Nigeria has nothing to regret from conducting free and fair elections.

“A legislature that you’ll close your eyes, anything they bring about, borrowing, you say borrow. A legislature that cannot say that this money we are borrowing, where is it, where are you applying it? You have no confidence to ask questions.

“The courts have been intimidated. The judges have abandoned their responsibilities out of fear. You’re seeing something that is wrong, but because you will be summoned in the night, you abandoned your responsibility.”

He also blamed the nation’s woes on a docile follower-ship and how ascendancy to leadership is no longer driven by merit but by ethnic and religious biases.

Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo, in the Independence Anniversary sermon noted that only foolish people despise God and attribute their successes in life too personal efforts and ingenuity.

Against growing wickedness in the land, Bishop Ihunwo declared God’s judgement upon sponsors of killings and kidnapping that have put Nigeria in the pitiable state to the extent that people cannot dutifully celebrate the independence of the country at 61.

Credit; Vanguard