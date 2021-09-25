FG Bans SSS1, SSS2 Students From Taking External WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

The Federal Government has banned students in Senior Secondary School one and two from taking external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the National Examination Council (NECO), and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

This was contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Education to principals of federal unity schools.

The circular titled with no: FME/DBSE/US/DOC/III/16 was signed by the ministry’s Director Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir.

The circular was confirmed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong, on Friday.

The government threatened to expel any SSS One and Two students who take the exams.

The education ministry stated this move would help to maintain decorum and boost standards of education in schools.