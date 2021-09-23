Army Officer Maltreat NYSC Member In Calabar

A Military Officer serving in the 13th Brigade Command of the Nigeria Army in Calabar, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, has been caught on camera manhandling a female youth Corp member Ezeiruaku Ifenyinwa Fidelia.

The Corp member is reportedly serving in the 13th Brigade.

It was learnt she was mishandled by the soldier after over disagreement on an unknown issue.

Dressed in her full NYSC attire, the youth corps member was forced to kneel down by the Army officer as she poured a liquid substance suspected to be dirty water on her in the video spotted by The Nation.

When contacted, 13th Brigade spokesperson, Tope Aluko, told The Nation: “Please I’m in a meeting, I will call you back.”

But she was yet to get back as at the time of filing this report.

A NYSC staff, who spoke on condition on anonymity, confirmed the incident noting that the State Coordinator of NYSC Zemoh Andrew has been on the matter with the leadership of the 13th brigade.

The NYSC State Coordinator did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his phone on the matter.

