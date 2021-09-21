Despite Numerous Challenges, Nigeria’s Unity Remains Unshaken, Says Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that inspite of the challenges the country has gone through over the years, its resolve to remain one indivisible entity is unshaken.

He stated this on Monday at the opening of the Nigeria@60 photo exhibition in Abuja.

“This photo exhibition is organised to serve as a poignant reminder of significant events in the annals of this great country and how they have shaped the country, ensured peaceful coexistence, patriotism and determination, culminating in our greatness and development,” he said.

“For those who did not witness Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, particularly the students, they can at least look at the photos of pre-independent Nigeria; the independence proper; post-independence era.

“They will also look at leaders who fought for our independence and have an idea of the struggle for freedom from colonialism and a mental picture of how the situation was then.

“These have given hope that whatever challenges we may be facing even at this time, we will surmount them and have a strong, united, peaceful and prosperous country.”