Bandits Kill Miyetti Allah Chairman In Kaduna

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi has been killed by suspected bandits.

The deceased, popularly known as Dambardi, was killed in the early hours of Friday in his village, Lere.

Police authorities in Kaduna State said they are aware of the matter, but are yet to get full details of the incident.

MACBAN Chairman in the state, Haruna Usman, told Channels Television via telephone that the bandits stormed the residence of the deceased at about 2am, brought him out and demanded N20 million from him.

It was gathered that when Abdullahi told them that he does not have such an amount, the bandits insisted that he must raise the money or they would kill him.

In the process, the late Abdullahi took them to some butchers who raised only N250,000 for him.

Angered by his failure to raise the N20 million as they demanded, the bandits immediately took him away to the Saminaka, Mariri- Zango highway and shot him to death.

While describing Abubakar Abdullahi’s death as a painful loss, the Miyetti Allah however, appealed to the security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act with immediate effect.