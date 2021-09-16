We’ll Talk To Bandits In Language They Understand – Chief Of Army Staff

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya has expressed that bandits, insurgents and kidnappers will be treated “in the language they understand”.

He stated this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the chief of army staff combined second and third quarters conference, held in Abuja.

He stated that the military remains committed to its duty of ensuring peace and security in the country.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to advise those fuelling the crises being witnessed across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts, as we remain committed to ensuring peace returns to every part of the country in no distant time,” NAN quoted Yahaya as saying.

“The Nigerian Army, within the ambit of rule of law, will talk to the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other perpetrators of violence in the language they understand.

“We will ensure that all peace-loving citizens of this country go about their legitimate businesses and live their lives without fear or intimidation.”

