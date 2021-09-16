Police confirm kidnap of two poultry farmers, another in Kogi

The Nigeria Police has confirmed the kidnap of two poultry farmers and one yet to be identified individual in Kogi State.

Two of the kidnapped victims identified as Olorunpomi Damilola, a staff of the College of Education Technical Kabba and Pastor Mayowa Otitolaye were abducted at the Christ Apostolic Church Egbeda-Kabba Bunu area of Kogi State.

DAILY POST gathered that the latest kidnap is coming few days after unknown gunmen struck, killing soldiers and setting free about 240 inmates at the prison facility in Kabba, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the gun-wielding men shot sporadically to scare away onlookers as they seized their victims.

Speaking on the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ovye Aya said the command has swung into action to rescue the abductees.

Aya explained that the Police is collaborating with local vigilantes, to rescue the victims unhurt.

