I’m Led By The Spirit Of God, Says Fani-Kayode As He Finally Join APC

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (popularly known as FFK) has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to FFK, the Spirit of God led him to make the decision and he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country, adding that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

He also disclosed that he was instrumental in the exit of three Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors to the APC.

The governors he mentioned were Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawale of Zamfara State.

He further said that he has friends across party line and was wooing the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to join the ruling party.

