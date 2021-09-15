Ondo: Amotekun arrests 3 herdsmen, 180 cows for violating anti-open grazing laws

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun have arrested three herdsmen and 180 cows for flouting the state government’s anti-open grazing law.

The State Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this in Akure, the state capital,

He said the herders and cows were arrested around the Oke Ala Area of Akure.

‘We arrested about 180 cows. They are in our custody as we speak. We intend to release them to the owners after complying with the regulations as contained in the anti-open grazing law,’ Adeleye said‌.

‘We have also detained the three herders arrested with the cows. Their boss has been invited and is around now, so we are dealing with the boss now.’

He frowned at the activities of the herders despite the state government ban and signing of the anti-open grazing law.

‘We have a number of herders here with us and we are making them comply with the enacted law which stipulates a penalty for defaulting herders.

‘The position of the law is that, if they choose to go to court, we would implement the law as it was stated, which stipulates the minimum of N100,000 fine or three years imprisonment.

‘In most cases, you would see them pleading that such a thing would not happen again. We have also implored the leadership of Miyetti Allah to educate their members that the anti-open grazing law of Ondo State is fully in place,’ he added.

The Amotekun boss further explained that the state government would take a stronger step in sanctioning second-time violators after checking records.

‘When it is done the second time, the person would go to court to face the full weight of the law.’

