Our Efforts To Reposition The Economy Paying Off – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the effort of his administration to reposition the economy is paying off.

Buhari stated this at the opening ceremony of the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, in Abuja.

Citing a report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the president, who joined the programme virtually, described Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product 5.01 percent growth in the second quarter of 2021 as “cheery news”.

“This is cheery news and an indication that the efforts of this administration at repositioning the economy is paying off,’’ he said.

Buhari urged bankers and financial institutions to leverage on the abundant business opportunities to grow the economy.

He also charged bankers to play a stronger role in the ongoing efforts to reduce poverty in the country.

Comments

comments